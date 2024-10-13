Moody leads Lancers to NWC title

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports

Bolstered by first place and runner-up finishes by Brynleigh Moody and Keira Breese, Lincolnview took home the team title at the NWC cross country championships at the Van Wert Reservoir on Saturday.

Moody spanned the course in 19:54.50 and Breese recorded a time of 20:07.10. The Lancers also had four other runners in the top 11. Kendall Hoffman finished sixth overall (21:20.90), Kassidy Hammons was seventh (21:22.10), Josie Miller 10th (21:40.90), and Mariah Bertsch 11th (21:43.20).

Brynleigh Moody is the NWC girls cross country champion. Van Wert independent file photo

“The girls continue to improve each week and have shown to be incredibly consistent all season,” Lincolnview head coach Matt Langdon said. “They once again raced according to plan and have put themselves in position over the next several weeks to have some really fun days.”

Columbus Grove was the runner-up and Crestview finished third overall. The Lady Knights were led by Anna Gardner, who placed fourth overall with a personal record time of 20:47.60. followed by MacKenzie Harting (12th, 21:55.40). Alexis Flagg finished in 30th place (25:34.80), Ava Motycka 32nd (26:06.80), and Kate Sawmiller in 34th place (26:24.60).

On the boys’s side of the meet, Crestview and Lincolnview finished second and third behind Columbus Grove.

The Knights were led by Andy Heth (16:30.50) and Lincoln Smith (16:42.30), who finished third and fourth. Derek Young finished ninth (17:21.80), Kale Vinning 11th (17:31.40) and Luke Sawmiller 13th (17:45.80).

“The team had set their sights on surpassing Columbus Grove and proved their mettle, executing their plan admirably,” head coach Randy Grandstaff said. “It’s exhilarating to witness the team’s stellar performance at this juncture in the season as they gear up for districts next week.”

Evan Johns led Lincolnview with a fifth place finish (16:55.10), followed by Kreston Tow (seventh, 17:03.60), Max Hammons (17th, 18:01.80), Zander Coil (18th, 18:02.90), and Trace Klausing (19th, 18:08.50).

“The boys were in a highly competitive race that included two other top teams in the state in Columbus Grove and Crestview,” Langdon said. “Both Grove and Crestview ran exceptionally well and over the next few weeks the boys will need to find the resolve to close the gap between those two teams. The beauty of the tournament is that it’s a fresh start and a chance to run your best at the exact right time.”