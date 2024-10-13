On the Air: radio stations WKSD/WERT

VW independent sports

Just one football game will be broadcast on WKSD/WERT this weekend.

Friday night, October 18, 99.7 WKSD will broadcast GMC football live from Paulding, as the Panthers host Tinora. Air time will be 6:30, with kickoff at 7 p.m.

Due to circumstances beyond their control, WERT 1220AM/104.3FM will be unable to broadcast Friday’s Van Wert at Kenton game. The radio station will broadcast the regular season finale on October 25, Elida at Van Wert.

Ohio State has a bye week and will return to action on Saturday, October 26, at home vs. Nebraska.