Pre-Christmas event in Paulding is rapidly approaching

Tickets are now available for Paulding County History Museum’s Festival of Trees Tea on November 7. The popular tea, last held in 2022 (pictured above), will include a special preview of the nine-day holiday festival. Photo submitted

VW independent staff/submitted information

PAULDING — It may seem early to talk about Christmas, but a popular holiday event will take place in less than a month in Paulding.

Paulding County History Museum,, formerly known as John Paulding Historical Society (see a story about the name change here) will host a Christmas Tea and Preview night on Thursday, November 7, to open the museum’s annual Festival of Trees.

The menu for the tea, which will begin at 6:30 p.m., includes orange scones with clotted cream and Christmas jam, dainty sandwiches, desserts and hot tea. Before and after the tea, guests will enjoy a special sneak preview of all three museum buildings filled with trees and holiday spirit reflecting this year’s theme, “Let’s Trim the Tree!”

Event tickets are now on sale. Presale tickets are $20 each and may be purchased at the museum on Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. by calling 419.399.8218 (leave message) or by emailing jphs45879@yahoo.com.

The actual nine-day Festival of Trees will open to the public the following day, Friday, November 8, and will continue daily through Saturday, November 16. Admission is free. The schedule will include musical entertainment, meals, a visit from Santa and other activities.

The museum is located at 600 Fairground Drive in Paulding, across from the fairgrounds. Watch for more details and updates on the museum’s Facebook page.