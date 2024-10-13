Sunday night NPAC show canceled

Submitted information

Tonight’s performance by The Robert Cray Band at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center has been canceled due to unforeseen circumstances.

“We are deeply saddened by this unfortunate situation and we apologize for any inconvenience this may cause,” Marketing Director Quincy Thompson said in a press release announcing the cancelation.

All ticket holders will receive a full refund for this event and box office will be processing the refunds automatically. No further action is required on the part of ticket holders.