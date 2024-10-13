WBL champs!

Van Wert captured the WBL cross country championship at the annual league meet at Faurot Park in Lima on Saturday. The Cougars had four runners in the top 13. Owen Scott finished second (16:20.04) behind Ottawa-Glandorf’s Ty Rosengarten (16:20.00). Andrew Laudick finished fourth (16:54.70), Quintin Parrish 10th (17:41.50), Noah Spath 11th (17:48.10) and Johan Gemmer 13th (17:49.60). The Lady Cougars finished sixth and were led by Symphony Schuerman, who finished sixth overall (20:24.10). Full scoring and standings can be found here. Photo submitted