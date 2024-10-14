COA offering free services this Thursday

VW independent staff

The public is welcome take advantage of Drug Take Back Day and Shred-A-Thon event from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. this Thursday, October 17, at Van Wert County Council on Aging, 220 Fox Rd., Van Wert. The event is free.

Over-the-counter pills, prescriptions and opioids will be accepted in a sealed bag. Needles and liquids will not be accepted. Items that can be shredded are personal documents, check stubs, credit card offers, receipts and paper items containing personal information.

In addition, a CarFit event will be offered. CarFit is a free educational program designed to provide a quick but comprehensive check of how well you and your vehicle work together. It is not an evaluation or test of driving ability, or a way to “take away the keys.”