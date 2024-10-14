Cougars capture yet another CC title

VW independent sports/submitted information

LIMA — The Van Wert boys’ cross country team was crowned WBL champions at Faurot Park in Lima on Saturday. It’s Van Wert’s 14th boys’ cross country league championship.

The Cougars put six runners among the top 15 finishers, which helped secure the team title over league runner-up Celina. Four runners received first team All-WBL honors based on their finishing places: Owen Scott (second place), Andrew Laudick (fourth place), Qunitin Parrish (10th place), and Noah Spath (11th place). With his fourth place finish, Andrew Laudick was able to earn first team WBL honors in all four years of his high school career. Johan Gemmer (13th place) and Harrison Sloan (14th) place both earned honorable mention recognition in the WBL as well.

“These boys started June 1, focusing on this WBL race,” head coach Kim Laudick said. “We knew the work that needed to be put in to see the results and they committed to just that. It was a rough course with multiple hills as barriers and each one of them attached those hills to show their commitment to their success. We are now focused on the tournament weeks and plan to take each week as it comes.”

The Cougars captured the school’s 14th boys’ cross country WBL championship on Saturday. Photo submitted

On the girls’ side, Symphony Schuerman finished sixth overall with a time of 20:24, earning her firs team All-WBL recognition. Noelle Byrum finished 19th overall (22:19) and earned honorable mention recognition. The girls team placed sixth overall.

“The girls continue to fight each week and show up to race and compete,” Laudick said. “We are very happy with our performance at WBL and how competitive of a race it was. Symphony had a tremendous race being a freshman and is only getting stronger and faster each week. The girls are ready to check another goal off this weekend in hopes of advancing to the regional meet.”

Both teams return to action this weekend as the postseason starts with the district meet at Columbus Grove. The boys race will begin at 11:20 a.m. and the girls race will start at noon.