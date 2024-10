Fence donation…

Members of the Foster family along with several Elks trustees and officers recently gathered at Van Wert Elks Lodge 1197 to dedicate the new fence donated by Vickie Foster in honor of her late husband Bobby. The plaques were donated by Laudick’s Jewelry. Pictured from left to right are Shad Foster, Rich Kline, Vickie Foster, Randy Agler, Lynne Etling, Rick Roop and Keaton Foster. Photos submitted