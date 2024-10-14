KC Henry Kerns

KC Henry Kerns, 43, of Van Wert passed away on, Monday, October 7, 2024, in Van Wert.

He was born on February 12, 1981, in Van Wert, the son of Randy Lee Kerns and Sharon K. (Hasty) Kerns of Van Wert.

Other family members include his former girlfriend, Robin Moulton; his son, Marcus Andrew Kerns; two stepdaughters, Savannah Starner and Iridessa Moulton, both of Van Wert; two sisters, Michelle (Keith) Prichard of Rockford and Mary (Tom) Weaver of Canonsburg, Pennsylvania; his grandmother, Mary McDonald of Van Wert, and his best friend, Zack Smith.

KC was a 1999 graduate of Lincolnview Wert High School. He attended the Church on the Horizon and Lifehouse Church, both of Van Wert.

A special thank you to Holly at The Angel Foundation.

He was preceded in death by his father, Randy L. Kerns, and grandparents, Kenneth C. Hasty, Clara Evelyn Hasty and Howard McDonald

A celebration of life will take place at the Church on the Horizon, 551 Center St. in Van Wert, at 11 a.m. Saturday, October 19, with Brad Custis officiating.

Preferred memorials: to his children.

