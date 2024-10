Lincolnview wins sectional opener

VW independent sports

Lincolnview won the Division VI sectional opener over Wayne Trace, 25-19, 25-14, 26-24 on Monday.

Ila Hughes had a team high 10 kills, Allie Miller had 14 digs, and Ashlyn Price had 35 assists and 11 digs.

Lincolnview (17-6), will face Marion Local for the sectional title at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Coldwater High School.