Marcia (Waymire) Elston

Marcia (Waymire) Elston, 90, of Middle Point, passed away at 9:20 a.m. Saturday, October 12, 2024, at Van Wert Manor. She was a beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother that lived a life filled with love, resilience and creativity.

She was born July 17, 1934, in Van Wert, to Paul D. and Grace B. (Allison) Waymire. On November 27, 1954, she married Lewis R. “Dick” Elston. Together they shared over 49 years of marriage.

A devoted mother to seven children, she instilled values of kindness and hard work that resonate through her family today. She was a proud grandmother to 21 and a cherished great-grandmother to 26. Her family was her greatest joy, and she created countless memories with them throughout her life. She was a kindergarten aide at Lincolnview Schools for 10 years, where her nurturing spirit made a lasting impact on many young lives. She then began working at the Middle Point Bank, later the US Bank, after her children were raised, where her warm and friendly demeanor was appreciated by both co-workers and customers. She was very active in the Trinity Lutheran Church in Middle Point and the town of Middle Point as a whole. She enjoyed her role as the organizer/volunteer of The Founders Day celebration, Den mother for the cub scouts, Leader of the girl scouts, Community Bible School and many other volunteer activities.

After becoming a widow at 69, Marcia faced the challenges of life with grace even as she battled dementia for 20 years. Despite these difficulties her vibrant spirit shone through even though her passions, as an avid reader, pianist, talented seamstress for both her family and many local women’s wardrobes, furniture refinisher, and a female “Jack of all trades”, were diminished over time. Her vegetable garden, as well as her flower gardens, were a testament to her love for gardening, reflecting the beauty she brought to the world.

Marcia will be remembered for her kindness, creativity, and unwavering love for her family. She leaves behind a legacy of strength and compassion that will continue to inspire those who knew her.

She is survived by her seven children, R. Mike (Rose) Elston of Middle Point, Sue Elston of Van Wert, Steve Elston of Celina, Jeff (Kelly) Elston, Patti (Larry) Stechschulte of Fort Jennings, Beth Elston of Fort Wayne, and Judy (Sam) Brubaker of Bryan; 21 grandchildren, Melissa (Addison), Benji (Cayla), Jordan (Danielle), Anthony (Jacey), Elise (Justin), Isaac, Nicole, Madeline, Michelle, Nathan, Aubrey (Adam), Natalie (Aaron), Heath, Trent (Logan), Leisal, Shawn (Dani), Cole (Sommer), Samantha (Michael), Danielle, Jacob (Miranda); close family friends, Kelsie and Gavin (Ashley); 26 great-grandchildren, Adeline, Isabella, Piper, Maverick, Remy, Rory, Huxley, Erik, Elliott, Ava, Oaklynn, Gracie, Landon, Lydia, Everett, Calvin, Madison, Blaire, Jayse, Emory, Kyler, SJ, Wyatt, Elizabeth, Marvin, Emmy Lou, and two more on the way.

Marcia was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Dick; a brother, John Waymire; two sisters, Nancy Coplin and Karen Linton and a grandson, Erik Elston.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, October 16, at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, Van Wert, with Rev. William Haggis II officiating. Burial will immediately follow in Ridge Cemetery, Middle Point. Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, October 15, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory, Van Wert, and one hour prior to services at the church on Wednesday.

Preferred memorials: the Van Wert Manor Activities Fund.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.