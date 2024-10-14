New bloodmobile unveiled…

The American Red Cross of the Indiana Region unveiled its new bloodmobile Friday. It features an innovative generator powered by a battery pack and solar panels. These will provide energy for lighting and essential equipment used to safely collect blood donations, once the vehicle is parked. It’s part of the organization’s commitment to reducing its environmental footprint by cutting diesel fuel consumption and minimizing waste and water usage. The American Red Cross of Indiana Region serves 6.9 million people in 104 counties in Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Ohio through its six chapters, including Northeast Indiana, which also serves seven northwest Ohio counties, including Van Wert, Paulding and Mercer. Photo submitted