Random Thoughts: WBL, OSU, MLB

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports

The latest installment of Random Thoughts centers around WBL football upsets, a playoff boost, Kenton, Ohio State, the ALCS and the World Series.

Wild and wacky WBL

I told a friend last Friday morning that I felt at least one upset brewing in the WBL. As it turns out, there were two on Friday night.

Ottawa-Glandorf defeated Celina 21-7. I would call that a mild upset. By the way, Ottawa-Glandorf has gone L-W-L-W-L-W-L-W this season. The Titans haven’t lost two consecutive games and they haven’t won two consecutive games and they play Shawnee this week. Will they break the pattern? Stay tuned.

I think the real stunner was Bath over Defiance 28-0. I’m not necessarily shocked that Bath won but I’m very surprised the Wildcats shut out a Bulldog team that had one five straight and had scored 35 points or more in four straight games.

By the way – the WBL race is over. Wapakoneta has already clinched a share of a fourth straight league title and the Redskins can win it outright Friday night at home vs. Bath. Wapak is 7-0 in the league, while Bath, Defiance and St. Marys Memorial are all 5-2 in the WBL.

A boost

Two weeks ago, Van Wert had a two percent chance of qualifying for the playoffs, according to the website fantastic50.net. Now, thanks back-to-back wins, the Cougars have a 66 percent chance of playing in Week No. 11.

Van Wert also received a bit of a Harbin points boost since Bryan and Ottawa-Glandorf won. The Golden Bears were winless before Friday and O-G’s victory came over Celina.

If the Cougars can win their final two games, they’re almost certainly a lock to get in. A split makes them a bubble team.

Kenton

For anyone who things Kenton (1-7, 1-6 WBL) will be an easy mark for Van Wert on Friday – think again. Of Kenton’s seven losses, four are by a touchdown or less. Along with that, the Wildcats have the WBL’s top offense. See Wednesday’s game preview for the full story.

Relax

Yes, Saturday’s loss to Oregon was disappointing but relax Ohio State fans – there’s a very good chance the Buckeyes and Ducks will meet again in the Big 10 championship game.

No, Ryan Day isn’t going anywhere. Anytime this guy loses a game there’s a very vocal group of people that wants him out immediately. It’s a knee-jerk reaction and one with no plan. It’s not like the Buckeyes lost to Vanderbilt.

Also, I don’t understand why people keep bringing up the name Mike Vrabel as a replacement. The guy has made it very clear he has no interest in coaching college football in this day and age of the transfer portal and NIL. One person commented “make him want to do it.” I’m assuming that person meant with money, but why would you want to pay a guy a ton of money when his heart isn’t in it? That’s a recipe for disaster.

Let’s just see how the rest of the season pans out and go from there.

ALCS

I know they’re the underdogs, but here’s hoping the Cleveland Guardians can topple the Yankees in the ALCS. They’ve made it this far, so anything can happen.

World Series

Of course, Fox would love a Yankees-Dodgers World Series, a coast-to-coast series. They’d probably like a Yankees-Mets Subway World Series as well. Not so sure they’d want a Cleveland vs. Dodgers or Mets series. TV market size is tops on their list.

As always, if you have thoughts or comments on any of the above subjects, feel free to email me at sports@thevwindependent.com.