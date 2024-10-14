Red Cross seeking diaster volunteers

VW independent staff/submitted information

The American Red Cross Indiana Region is issuing an urgent appeal for volunteers to join the disaster team to help locally and/or deploy for major national disaster relief efforts.

Interested community members are urged to sign up today at redcross.org/volunteer. All candidates must complete the necessary training. Applicants who don’t have disaster experience, but have supervision, management or organization skills; a strong desire to help others; and the ability to thrive in a fast-paced, dynamic environment, are encouraged to apply.

When disasters upend lives, Red Cross volunteers are on the frontlines providing refuge and comfort to people in their darkest hours.

Some 2,100 Red Crossers, including more than 70 from the Indiana Region continue to work tirelessly in the Carolinas, Florida, Georgia and Tennessee to provide shelter, food, water, relief supplies and comfort to those affected by Hurricane Helene and Hurricane Milton.

Hurricane season is far from over and the threat of more storms looms in the Gulf and Atlantic oceans. Along with those threats, the southwest and California are forecast to have above-normal wildfire risk this fall. As the climate crisis worsens, disasters are becoming more intense and frequent, leading the Red Cross to respond on a nearly continuous basis.

Beyond becoming a Red Cross volunteer, people can help in other ways too following Hurricanes Helene and Milton:

Donate financially: financial donations are the quickest and fastest way to get help to people who need it. Donations enable the Red Cross to prepare for, respond to and help people recover from this disaster. Make a donation by visiting redcross.org.

Give blood: Hurricane Helene has caused more than 1,500 blood donations to go uncollected in the southeast yet the need for blood remains constant for patients in need. Those outside the affected areas are encouraged to schedule a blood donation appointment now by visiting RedCrossBlood.org or using the Blood Donor App to help restock the shelves.

The American Red Cross of Indiana Region serves 6.9 million people in 104 counties in Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Ohio through its five chapters: Northeast, Northwest, Southeast, Southwest, and Greater Indianapolis (regional headquarters). The Northeast Indiana Chapter serves 17 counties in Indiana, along with Allen, Auglaize, Defiance, Mercer, Paulding, Van Wert and Williams counties.