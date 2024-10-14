Richard Allen Clark

Richard Allen Clark, 63, of Van Wert, jumped into the arms of the Lord after a short courageous battle with cancer on Friday, October 11, 2024.

He was born August 6, 1961, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, to Henry and Donnabelle (Lehman) Clark, who both preceded him in death.

Richard graduated from Wayne Trace High School in 1980. He then traveled and worked many different jobs, finally settling and working at Kennedy in Van Wert.

Richard was an avid outdoorsman. He loved fishing, hunting, camping, working on cars, and traveling; he made it to 47 out of the 50 states during his lifetime. There is almost nothing that Richard couldn’t build or fix. In his younger years, he served on the Scott Volunteer Fire Department.

In 2019, Richard joined the Church on the Horizon and gave his life to the Lord. He loved volunteering for the church and spending time with his church brothers and sisters. This spring he went on a mission’s trip to Africa, where he gave testimony to many people. He especially enjoyed his monthly game nights with his close friends.

Survivors Include his spouse, Delta (Dingus) Clark; daughter, April Brown (Thomas Breedlove); son, Kyle Clark; three stepdaughters, Cora Finfrock, Hali Finfrock and Allison Dingus; three cherished grandchildren, Aleigha Brown, Luke Brown and Nathan Breedlove; sisters, Patricia (Ronald) Longwell and Sandra Burk. He also leaves behind many brothers and sisters-in-law, including his church family that loved him so much.

He was preceeded in death by his first wife, Cheryl Clark; two brothers-in- law, Joe Burk and Gale Strawser; three sisters-in-law, Sandra Altenberger, Patricia Gates and Ruby Hollingsworth; and his mother-in-law, Anna Dyer.

A celebration of life will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday, October 19, at the Church on the Horizon, 551 Center Street, Van Wert. All are welcome to join in honoring Richard’s remarkable life and the love he shared with all who knew him.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory, Van Wert.