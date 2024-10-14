Van Wert City Council to consider request from BDC

BDC Capital Campaign Manager John White addresses Van Wert City Council. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

During Van Wert City Council’s first meeting of October, members heard a request for funds by officials with the Business Development Corporation of Van Wert .

Capital Campaign Manager John White explained Monday night that the BDC has launched “Accelerate Van Wert” in an effort to raise $1.5 million over the next five years to help support various economic development efforts within Van Wert County.

He requested council consider donating $10,000 a year for the next five years. During a 15 minute presentation, he explained the campaign has three specific goals – an opportunity fund grow jobs and attract capital investment, attract, retain and align the local talent pool, and strengthen the quality of place. He also said a future goal is to make the BDC more self-sufficient.

He gave examples of what the BDC has done, including partnering with local government to sell the former Days Inn and Anthony Wayne School properties, and he said the BDC would like to continue blight relief efforts.

“The old hospital building (on Central Ave) – I don’t know our opportunity is to get our hands on that but we’d love to,” White said. “We would do just like we did with the Days Inn and Anthony Wayne School. We are a county organization so the Ohio City school building is a great example of where we could help that community. We’ve had talks, things were going well, then they kind stalled and we got ghosted a little bit but if we could get our hands on that, it would help that community out as well.”

Mayor Ken Markward told White that because of Ohio law, the city could only commit to one year at a time. Future councils could choose not to honor the funding request.

Council members are expected to discuss and consider the first year’s request of $10,000 during the budget process in the coming weeks.

During administrative reports, Markward issued a reminder that the city’s annual trick-or-treat is scheduled for 4-6 p.m. Saturday, October 26. Children should only go to homes with a porch light on.

Safety Service Director Jay Fleming said curb work on Leeson Ave should begin next week, and Law Director John Hatcher said he’s noticed an uptick in the enforcement of the city’s junk and rubbish ordinance.

“Quite a few of those cases came through (Van Wert Municipal Court) last Thursday,” he said. “I will say there was a good number of those cases where the parties were in compliance by the time they came to court.”

By a 7-0 vote, council members approved TIF (Tax Increment Financing) agreements for two new developments, Jennings Crossing and Englewood Place.

The next meeting of Van Wert City Council will take place at 6:30 p.m. Monday, October 28, in Council Chambers on the second floor of the Municipal Building, 515 E. Main St. Prior to the meeting, at 6:20 p.m., a public hearing will be held on a rezoning request for the Young’s Waste property.