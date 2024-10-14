Voters cast early in-person ballots

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

Early voting began throughout Ohio last Tuesday and locally, hundreds of people have already taken advantage of the opportunity.

According to figures supplied by Pam Henderson, Director of the Van Wert County Board of Elections, 358 registered voters in the county cast early In-person ballots at the Board of Elections Office. By the end of business on Friday, that number had grown to 1,172. In addition, 865 ballots were sent out by mail on Tuesday and by the end of the week, the total number of ballots mailed out was over 1,400.

“Numbers seem a little lower than expected but it was only four days of voting,” Henderson said. “Numbers should increase as the weeks move on and voting hours get longer. It should be a good turnout for this presidential election.”

Along with the race for U.S. President, the local ballot features a race for the District 82 seat in the Ohio House of Representatives. Incumbent State Representative Roy Klopfenstein (R-Haviland) is running against Democratic challenger Magdalene Markward (D-Van Wert). The 82nd District includes all of Van Wert, Paulding and Putnam counties, along with the southern portion of Defiance County.

Incumbent Republican Van Wert County Commissioner Todd Wolfrum is running unopposed and there are no city or village council, school board or township trustee races on the ballot. One statewide issue and 13 local issues are on the ballot. With the exception of State Issue 1, none of the issues are in the City of Van Wert.

Here are the remaining early in-person voting dates and times at the Van Wert County Board of Elections Office, 1362 E. Ervin Rd., Van Wert. A valid photo ID is required to vote.

October 14-18: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

October 21-25: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

October 26: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

October 27: 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

October 28: 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

October 29: 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

October 30-November 1: 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

November 2: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

November 3: 1-5 p.m.

In addition, any registered voter in Ohio may request a ballot by mail.