Egg carton officials cut ribbon on new Van Wert plant

Executives cut the ribbon at the new TekniPlex facility in Van Wert’s Vision Industrial Park. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

Local and state officials joined with TekniPlex officials on Tuesday to celebrate the grand opening of the company’s newest facility at the Vision Industrial Park in Van Wert.

Construction of the $17.5 million, 200,000 square foot facility began in June, 2023. The plant will produce egg cartons made of specialty molded fibers and is one of seven such specialty plants owned by TekniPlex in the United States and Mexico, including one in Decatur, Indiana. The local plant is expected to employee approximately 100 workers and produce $4.8 million in annual revenue. Salaries are wide ranging, depending on position.

“Our new facility is bringing a lot of cutting edge technology,” Eldon Schafer, CEO, TekniPlex Consumer Products said to those in attendance. “It’s designed to help us protect products, strengthen brands and innovate sustainability. We are helping our customers win by protecting one of nature’s most fragile things on earth – the egg. We’re strengthing brands with our high performance egg cartons and raising the bar in appearance and performance.”

“We are innovating sustainability by bringing all of this together, made from 100 percent recycled materials,” he added.

Brent Stevens, Executive Director, Van Wert Area Economic Development Cooperation, thanked local and state officials for their part in making the new facility a reality by ironing out various details and incentives, including tax breaks and an extension of Vision Drive.

“It’s an amazing addition to Vision Park,” Stevens said. “It’s going to be great boom to Van Wert, adding extra jobs in this area. The equipment is amazing and we’re trying to make sure we’re bringing in the latest technology to Van Wert.”

Jay Arnold, Senior Vice-President, TekniPlex Fiber Business also made remains to those in attendance and a proclamation from Governor Mike DeWine was read aloud by TekniPlex officials.

It was also noted that future expansion is possible.

Tuesday’s grand opening included a ribbon cutting ceremony and guided tours of the facilty.