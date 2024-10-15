Financial aid meeting set for Nov. 6

Submitted information

An informational meeting for parents/guardians of Van Wert County high school juniors and seniors regarding financial aid will be held at Van Wert High School from 6:30-8 p.m. Wednesday, November 6.

Jayme Jarrett, Financial Aid Director at Bluffton University will explain the step-by-step procedures for completing the FAFSA form and answer questions regarding the financial aid process. In addition, representatives from the Van Wert County Foundation will be explaining requirements and application procedures for securing grants.

The meeting will be held in the Niswonger Performing Art Center Lecture Hall. Attendees are asked to park on the Middle School side and enter through the side or front doors.