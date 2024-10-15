Moose Lodge donation…

The mission of Loyal Order Of Moose is to serve the community, support youth and elderly and celebrate life. While supporting a retirement home in Moosehaven, Florida and a children’s home in Mooseheart, Illinois, Van Wert Moose Lodge 1320 also serves the local community. After a few phone calls and a little organization, the Board of Officers of the Van Wert Moose Lodge gathered with four local county school food service directors to donate money to help pay past due lunch fees. The donation totaling $6671 went to Delphos Jefferson, Lincolnview, Crestview, and Van Wert City Schools. With this donation, it is the hope of the Van Wert Moose Board of Officers and membership to ease some financial strain on families in the community. Anyone who would like to learn more about the Loyal Order Of Moose in Van Wert may contact administrator Brent Agler at 419.2382790. Moose Lodge 1320 photo