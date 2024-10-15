Preview: Knights (3-5) at Bearcats (4-4)

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports

Crestview and Spencerville have something in common – both have played very challenging schedules this season. How challenging? The website fantastic50.net has the Knights playing the fourth toughest schedule in all of Division VI, behind MAC schools Coldwater, Anna and Parkway, while Spencerville has played the eighth toughest schedule in the same division. Now, the two teams will meet Friday night at Memorial Field in Spencerville.

The Knights (3-5, 1-4 NWC) are coming off back-to-back losses to a pair of state ranked teams, Bluffton and Columbus Grove.

Isaiah Barton looks for running room after catching a pass. Bob Barnes/Van Wert independent

“Our guys played hard and competed,” Crestview head coach Cole Harting said of the previous two games. “I thought we executed our game plans well at times and were in positions to make plays. Now we just need to finish those plays, it showed us that we need to be better fundamentally, especially when it comes to blocking and tackling.”

Spencerville (4-4, 1-4 NWC) got off to a 3-0 start but has since lost four of the last five games. The lone victory was a 23-20 win over Allen East in Week No. 7. Even so, the Bearcats appears locked into a playoff spot heading into Friday’s game.

“I think that our guys have really just focused on the team and trying to improve each week,” Spencerville head coach Kyle Koenig said. “They play hard and have really shown some resiliency throughout the year battling through injuries a few weeks and a tough go in the conference to start but have not wavered in their attitude towards each other and the program and I think that has been a huge boost for us throughout the season.”

Under former head coach Chris Sommers, Spencerville ran the Wing-T or a varation of it and after a brief departure to a pass-oriented attack, the Bearcats are back to the Wing-T.

“We want to run the ball for sure,” Koenig explained. “Going back to the Wing-T has helped us a lot with just how fast it hits at times and I think that helps our offense when we are rolling. We have had success in games with being able to take long drives keeping the other team’s offense out of the picture a bit and I think that is huge for us as well. We can switch it up and throw some spread at teams, but we really want to establish that run early to get things started for us.”

The rushing attack is churning out an average of 192 yards per game. Zach Looser leads the team with 111 carries for 482 yards and five touchdowns, followed by Grady Smith (90-405, five touchdowns), Kolton Grigsby (65-300, three touchdowns), and Will Sensabaugh (71-206). Through the air, Spencerville is averaging 62 yards per game. Carder Orr has completed 34-of-68 attempts for 465 yards, four touchdowns and four interceptions. Sensabaugh leads the team in receptions, with 11 for 187 yards and three touchdowns. Defensively, Spencerville is last among NWC teams, allowing 349 yards per game, including 176 via the rush and 173 via the air.

“Of all the teams that we have faced this season, they are the team that has shown the most improvement from week to week,” Harting said of the Bearcats. “Offensively they do a nice job of running the ball and controlling clock. This allows them to limit possessions in games which puts a lot of pressure on the opposing teams. They also do a great job of setting up play action passes that complement their running game. Defensively, their line and linebackers do a great job of getting off blocks and stopping the run. We will need to do a great job of maintaining our blocking to create holes for our running backs.”

Crestview’s offense is third among NWC teams in terms of passing and the unit averaged 33 points per game through six games, but was held to a total of seven points against Bluffton and Columbus Grove. Even so, Koenig knows the Knights will pose some challenges. Huxley Grose has completed 49-of-90 passes for 563 yards, six touchdowns and four interceptions. Isaiah Barton has 31 receptions for 350 yards and two touchdowns, while Liam Putman has added 282 yards and four touchdowns on 28 catches. Braxton Leeth leads the rushing attack with 329 yards and seven touchdowns on 56 carries.

“Crestview’s pace of play is going to be a big factor this week,” he said. “They go fast and have the athletes to do it and can hurt you in some big ways if you are not ready. Last year they were more physical than us up front and we gave up a lot to their running game. They also had a different look to what we were used to.”

“I think a big thing for us is to just do what we do on defense and not try to mix things up too much because it caused confusion last year that we could not afford,” Koenig continued. “We need to be alert on defense, get the call and just play football and see what happens at the end of the night. Crestview is well coached and do a lot of good things, we will have to play well and get our run game going to open some things up for us on the offensive side of the ball and find a way to get pressure to their quarterback on the defensive side of the ball and stop their running attack.”

90 percent of the regular season will be complete after Friday night and while the Knights have battled injuries and a tough schedule, Harting praised his assistant coaches for their efforts this season.

Our assistant coaches do a phenomenal job preparing our players each and every week. Coach (Jake) Harmon is our defensive coordinator and linebackers coach, he does a tremendous job game planning and preparing our defense so that on Friday nights, our players are in positions to make plays. Coach (Colten) Royer and Coach (Dylan) Hicks are also on the defensive side of the ball while also taking care of special teams duties.”

“Special teams can be a very challenging unit to run because there are always players moving in and out of those roles from week to week, they both do a great job of organizing those units and having them prepared every snap. On the offensive side of the ball, we have Coach (Kory) Lichtenstieger who coaches our offensive line, he brings so much experience and knowledge to the table which is so valuable to our program.”

“Coach (Levi) Orsbon coaches our receivers, he does a great job with that group, especially in practice, he runs and creates different drills for them to work on that translate to the field on game day. Lastly, we have the Place brothers. Both Nate and Colin played for me and now they both coach offense with me. Nate coaches our running backs while Colin coaches offensive line. Because they have both played for me in this system, they know the ins and outs of the offense, they have this sixth sense of knowing what I’m thinking without me saying anything, it’s sort of scary.”

Crestview won last year’s game 42-0.