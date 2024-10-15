Preview: Van Wert (3-5) at Kenton (1-7)

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports

Just two weeks ago, the OHSAA football playoffs seemed like a distant possibility for Van Wert. After all, the Cougars had lost five straight and were 1-5. Since then, Van Wert has won back-to-back games against Ottawa-Glandorf and Shawnee, putting the Cougars in the hunt for one of the final seeds in Division IV, Region 14.

Van Wert (3-5, 2-5 WBL) is currently No. 17 in Region 14, which means a pair of wins would almost certainly put the Cougars in the top 16 qualifying teams, most likely as a No. 14-16 seed. However, the current focus isn’t on the postseason.

Freshman Xavier Kelly is seeing more snaps at running back and wide receiver. Bob Barnes/Van Wert independent

“I’m sure our guys have an idea of where we are in the rankings and what we need to do to make the playoffs, as do our coaches,” Van Wert head coach Keith Recker said. “The playoffs are not something we can control right now, but we can control how we prepare for Kenton and the effort and focus we put into our play. We talk a lot about taking care of the process and not worrying about the result. We will continue to work hard at practice and give our best each game.”

Kenton enters Friday’s home game against Van Wert 1-7 (1-6 WBL). However, the Wildcats are the Western Buckeye League’s top offensive team and Recker noted this year’s squad is better than the record would indicate.

“Kenton has had one-score losses to Eastwood, Bath, Celina, and Defiance, so they are about four plays away from being 5-3,” he explained. “They have been playing a lot of their current starters for two or three years and their physical maturity is noticeable. They are very good at throwing the ball, as you would expect from Kenton, but they are a true threat to run the ball with either the quarterback or running back. They are also returning to the defense that they were successful with for so many years, a very alignment and gap sound defense that makes it difficult to run the ball on or get explosive plays against.”

The Wildcats are currently averaging 441 yards of total offense per game, including 297 yards passing, to go along with 144 yards rushing per outing.

Quarterback Korbin Johnston leads the offense, having completed 166-of-232 passes (71.5 percent) of his passes for 2,374 yards, 20 touchdowns and just four interceptions. He’s also rushed for 615 yards and seven touchdowns on 123 carries. In addition, Grady Kleman-Beazley has 65 carries for 384 yards and seven touchdowns. The Wildcats also have a pair of receivers with 50 or more receptions – Zayne Perkins (56-748, 10 touchdowns) and Maddux McFarlin (50-707, four touchdowns). Max Hommel (20-264, one touchdown) and Gavin Sealscott (13-193, one touchdown) have shown to be reliable targets as well.

“We are not exclusively empty (backfield),” Kenton head coach Zach Turner said. “We have adapted some things to fit our personnel. We use a running back, we have more run plays available than we have in the past, but we are way more versatile than we have been. I think what makes us go is we have maybe the best trio of receivers I have coached in my career. Between Perkins, Hommel and McFarlin. They are really good at what we do. We also have some guys on deck like Gavin Sealscott and Wyatt McKenzie that do some really good things. Korbin has been a big help in this. He has been a great distributor of football.”

Defensively, Kenton is allowing 384 total yards per game, including 207 yards per contest and 35 points per game, which indicates a shootout make be in the works.

Van Wert is averaging 371 total yards per game with the WBL’s leading rusher, Briston Wise (206-1,182, 14 touchdowns) leading the way. Wise has also completed 125-of-187 passes (66.8 percent) for 1,279 yards, 11 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. A good chunk of Wise’s success this season is due to running back Gearry Hilleary (46-156, two touchdowns), who has served as a “personal escort” on many of Wise’s runs.

Gearry has accepted his role transitioning from being a full time running back to playing both our H-back and playing some at running back,” Recker said. “He doesn’t get as many carries but he is just as important to what success we have offensively. He has shown the ability to make some tough blocks but the best thing about his new role is his willingness to make that tough block and not shy away from it. He is a big part of our run game, with lead blocking for both Briston and Xavier (Kelly).”

Kelly, a freshman, is getting more snaps at running back and wide receiver. So far, he’s tallied 173 yards and a touchdown on 22 carries and has caught 10 passes for 147 yards and four scores.

The Cougar defense, which is sure to get a workout on Friday, is allowing 412 yards per game, including 239 on the ground. However, the defense made some timely stops against Ottawa-Glandorf and Shawnee and the play of sophomore defensive back Cohen Bragg has something to do with that. Bragg began the season as the team’s long snapper, a role he still fills, but was inserted into the starting lineup at midseason.

“Cohen has a real knack for always being around the football and being in position to make a play on the ball,” Recker stated. “He is athletic enough to get the job done, but what separates him is his instincts and understanding of the game and of what we are wanting to do defensively. He is a very ‘football smart’ player, he understands the game and understands what teams are trying to do against us.”

Van Wert won last year’s game 41-18. Kenton’s last win in the series came in 2019, 48-25. The two teams did not play during the 2020 COVID-19 season.

Due to circumstances beyond their control, Friday’s Van Wert at Kenton game will not be broadcast on WERT 1220AM/104.3. However, a live feed from the Kenton athletics department will be available here, via Kenton Live.