Queen Jubilee 50 applicants sought

The 50th Annual Van Wert Peony Pageant committee is now accepting applications for the 2025 event. This pageant will be held on Friday, March 28, 2025, and the Golden Jubilee celebration and Queen Jubilee 50 will be crowned as a kickoff to the festivities. More than $5,000 in scholarships will be awarded to the contestants. All contestants are guaranteed to receive a scholarship of at least $250.

Applicants must be a female member of the senior class at any of the following schools: Antwerp, Crestview, Continental, Delphos Jefferson, Delphos St. Johns, Fort Jennings, Kalida, Lincolnview, Ottoville, Parkway, Paulding, Vantage Career Center, Van Wert or Wayne Trace. Seniors currently enrolled in home education in any of these school districts are also strongly encouraged to apply.

To obtain an application, visit your school’s office, or email vanwertpeonypageant@hotmail.com.