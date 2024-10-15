Soccer: Lady Knights fall in overtime

VW independent sports

SPENCERVILLE — Crestview’s soccer season came to an end in sudden death overtime, as the No. 7 seed Lady Knights (2-16) fell to No. 6 seed Spencerville 2-1 in the opening round of Division V postseason play on Tuesday.

Ellie Ward scored Crestview’s goal with an assist from Ella Lamb. Dakota Thornell finished with 13 saves. Spencerville’s Haley Hittle scored the winning goal in overtime.

Spencerville will face No. 1 seed Coldwater in the Division V district semifinals at Ottoville on Monday.