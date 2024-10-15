Van Wert Police blotter 10/6-10/13/24

Van Wert Police

Sunday, October 6 – a criminal damaging report was taken in the 700 block of Elm St.

Sunday, October 6 – a criminal damaging report was taken in the 200 block of S. Washington St.

Monday, October 7 – a report was taken in the 500 block of E. Main St., after a welfare check was requested.

Monday, October 7 – an accident report was taken in the 500 block of E. Sycamore St. As a result, Marisela Garcia, 29, was arrested for OVI.

Tuesday, October 8 – a criminal damaging report was taken in the 300 block of Frothingham St.

Tuesday, October 8 – a parking citation was issued in the 100 block of S. Washington St.

Tuesday, October 8 – a parking citation was issued in the 800 block of State St.

Tuesday, October 8 – a counterfeit bill was passed in the 700 block of W. Ervin Rd. The matter is under investigation.

Tuesday, October 8 – a criminal damaging report was taken in the 300 block of Frothingham St.

Tuesday, October 8 – a violation of a no-contact order was reported in the 500 block of E. Main St.

Tuesday, October 8 – a theft was reported in the 600 block of Congress St.

Wednesday, October 9 – a stolen vehicle report was taken in the 200 block of S. Race St.

Wednesday, October 9 – officers were dispatched to a residence in the 600 block of Center St. for a domestic violence incident. After an investigation, no charges were filed.

Thursday, October 10 – a domestic violence incident was reported in the 300 block of S. Market St. No charges were filed.

Thursday, October 10 – a city ordinance violation report was taken for a residence in the 100 block of N. Vine St.

Thursday, October 10 – a city ordinance violation report was taken in the 500 block of S. Franklin St.

Thursday, October 10 – a city ordinance violation report was taken in the 500 block of S. Chestnut St.

Thursday, October 10 – arrested Alesha Kerns on a Van Wert Municipal Court warrant while in the 400 block of S. Franklin St.

Thursday, October 10 – disorderly conduct was reported in the 100 block of Christopher Crossing.

Thursday, October 10 – disorderly conduct was reported in the 700 block of S. Shannon St.

Friday, October 11 – a trespassing report was taken in the 100 block of W. Main St.

Friday, October 11 – an accident report was taken in the 200 block of S. Washington St.

Friday, October 11 – a menacing report was taken in the 200 block of W. Crawford St.

Friday, October 11 – a report was taken for an unruly juvenile in the 300 block of Woodland Ave.

Friday, October 11 – officers investigated a dispute in the 200 block of W. Crawford St.

Saturday, October 12 – investigated an attempted robbery at Pak-a-Sak on N. Washington St.

Saturday, October 12 – a report was made in reference to an assault that occurred the previous day at Fountain Park.

Saturday, October 12 – an unruly juvenile report was taken in the 100 block of E. Second St.

Saturday, October 12 – a welfare check was conducted in the 500 block of Blaine St.

Satursday, October 12 – arested Katie R. Martinez for disorderly conduct, after being found intoxicated in public.

Sunday, October 13 – a theft report was taken in the 300 block of Towne Center Blvd.