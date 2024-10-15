VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 10/13/2024

Sunday October 13, 2024

7:00 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Prospect Avenue in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

1:29 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Tully Township for a subject who fell.

1:32 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio Indiana State Line Road in Harrison Township for a complaint of farm equipment sitting partially on the roadway.

3:01 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Washington Township for a complaint of reckless driving.

3:50 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 127 in Pleasant Township to check the welfare of a person reported to be in a ditch.

4:22 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residential alarm on Bergner Road in Union Township.

8:43 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Main Street in the Village of Ohio City for a report of a tree that had possibly fallen into utility lines.

8:57 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 127 in Liberty Township for a report of reckless driving.

11:04 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Colwell Road in Union Township for a motor vehicle crash involving a deer. No injuries were reported.