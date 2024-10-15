VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 10/14/2024

Monday October 14, 2024

12:22 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residential alarm on John Brown Road in Pleasant Township.

3:32 a.m. – Deputies responded to a commercial alarm on Middle Point Road in Ridge Township.

4:48 a.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence on Koch Street in the Village of Ohio City for a medical alarm.

5:16 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Convoy Road in Union Township to check an abandoned 911 call.

6:41 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 n Washington Township for a complaint of reckless driving.

8:14 a.m. – Dispatched Ohio City Fire to an area of U.S. 127 in Liberty Township for a report of a grass fire.

8:27 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on U.S. 127 in Hoaglin Township for a complaint of a stray dog.

9:13 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Maple Avenue in the City of Van Wert for a complaint of a loose dog.

10:57 a.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident from Tully Street in the Village of Convoy on a complaint of telecommunications harassment.

11:20 a.m. – Deputies responded to a commercial alarm at a location on Tully Street in the Village of Convoy.

4:44 p.m. – Deputies along with Middle Point Fire and EMS responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash on Ohio 116 west of Poe Road in Ridge Township. A 2017 Kia Soul driven by Stephanie Closson of Delphos was westbound on Ohio 116 and a 2013 Ford Fusion driven by Shira Winn of Van Wert, was eastbound on Ohio 116 near Poe Rd. Closson went left of center and hit Winn’s car on the driver’s side, causing disabling damage. Closson was treated at the scene for minor injuries by Middle Point EMS, while Winn was transported to OhioHealth Van Wert Hospital by Middle Point EMS for possible minor injuries. Both cars were towed from the scene and Closson was issued a citation for a marked lanes violation.

5:34 p.m. – Dispatched Wren EMS to a residence on Main Street in Willshire Township for a subject having a diabetic emergency.

7:51 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Brodnix Road in York Township to check an abandoned 911 call.

8:22 p.m. – Dispatched Spencerville EMS to a residence on Louth Road in Jennings Township for a subject with abdominal pain.

8:37 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Gamble Road in Ridge Township to standby as a peace officer while a subject returned property.

9:11 p.m. – Dispatched Delphos EMS to a residence on Clime Street in the City of Delphos for a subject with chest pain.

9:32 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Dixon Cavett Road in Union Township for a motor vehicle crash involving a deer. No injuries were reported.