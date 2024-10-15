VWHS will host Veterans Day program

Submitted information

Van Wert High School will honor local veterans on Monday, November 11, with a Veterans Day assembly. Students will read poems and recognize local veterans in attendance and the audience will be treated to a performance of the Star Spangled Banner by the high school concert choir.

Local veterans, their families and community members are invited to join the event, which is scheduled for 10:25 a.m. in the Niswonger Performing Arts Center Music Hall. As a thank you for their service, veterans will be treated to coffee and cookies from 9:45 a.m. until the start of the assembly in the PAC lobby.

Should there be a two-hour delay, the event will start at the same time and place. Should there be a three-hour delay, however, the assembly will move to the high school gym with seating on the visitor’s side of the gymnasium and will begin at 11:25 a.m. Coffee and cookies will be available outside the gym at 10:45 a.m. If school is canceled, the assembly will follow suit.