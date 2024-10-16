2024 Pigskin Pick’Em: Week No. 9

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports

With just two games left to go in the regular season, area teams are jockeying for conference titles, along with playoff spots and/or playoff posititioning. Out of 19 area games this week, at least eight will have an impact on conference races and or the postseason.

Last week I went 17-2 with both misses coming in the Western Buckeye League. Bath shocked Defiance 28-0 and Ottawa-Glandorf pulled out a 21-7 mild upset of Celina. That takes my overall record to 138-36 (79.3 percent). This week will be more challenging.

Games of the Week

Celina (5-3) at Defiance (5-3)

Both teams are coming off upset losses. The loss by Defiance all but ended any slim title hopes the Bulldogs had. Celina already had two league losses and was out of the league race. Regardless, this is a matchup of two good teams and one can argue this is a toss-up game. I tend to agree – it should be a close game either way, probably not a high scoring game. I’ll say the first one to 14 wins and I think that team is the northern Bulldogs.

The pick: Defiance

Minster (7-1) at Marion Local (8-0)

The premiere game in the state in Division VII. Actually, it might be the premiere game in most divisions, at least on paper. Minster is ranked No. 3 in the state and has just one loss, 24-21 to Coldwater. No. 1 Marion Local is 8-0 and has yet to be challenged. The Flyers have outscored their opponents 407-22. Oh, and if Marion Local wins, they’ll tie the record of 57 consecutive wins, regular season and combined. The record is currently held by Delphos St. John’s. Can the Flyers do it? I’ll say yes, most likely in blowout fashion.

The pick: Marion Local

Wayne Trace (3-5) at Fairview (6-2)

What intrigues me so much about this game is the fact that Matt Holden’s team hasn’t given up a touchdown since Week No. 4. During that stretch, Wayne Trace has gone 3-1, with the only loss being 3-0 in overtime against Tinora. In those four games, the Raiders have outscored opponents 72-3. Now, Fairview has only scored less than 28 in a game once this year, a 21-19 win over Paulding. Overall, the Apaches are averaging 34 points per game, so something has to give here. While I’d like to see the Raider win, I’m going to say Fairview gets the victory and improves to 7-2.

The pick: Fairview

Crestview (3-5) at Spencerville (4-4)

There’s good news and bad news. The good news is the Knights aren’t facing a state ranked team this week, as they did the previous two games. The bad news – they’re facing one of the most improved teams around the area. Even so, this has the potential to be a very entertaining game and I’m going to say it’ll be touchdown or less margin between the two teams. I will note both teams are 1-4 in their last five games. Having said that, I think Crestview scores late to secure the victory.

The pick: Crestview

Van Wert (3-5) at Kenton (1-7)

This game will likely be tougher than a lot of people think. As Van Wert head coach Keith Recker pointed out earlier this week, Kenton is four plays away from being 5-3. The Wildcats have the top offensive team in the WBL team but unlike previous years, it’s actually a fairly balanced attack. Sure, Kenton still leads the WBL in passing yards but the Wildcats have a bona fide running game to go with it. They’ve scored 27 or more points in six of their eight games. The problem is, Kenton has struggled defensively and is last among all league teams in that category. Van Wert has struggled in that area as well although the Cougars have been able to make key stops in the second half of the last two games. For whatever reason, I’ve not had a good feeling about this game all week. Maybe it’s because Kenton is equipped to keep up on the scoreboard. I hope I’m wrong but I’m picking the Wildcats to win a shootout.

The pick: Kenton

Best of the Rest

GMC

Antwerp at Ayersville: Antwerp

Hicksville at Edgerton: Edgerton

Tinora at Paulding: Tinora

MAC

Anna at Fort Recovery: Anna

Coldwater at Versailles: Coldwater

Delphos St. John’s at Parkway: Delphos St. John’s

St. Henry at New Bremen: St. Henry

NWC

Allen East at Bluffton: Bluffton

Fort Loramie at Delphos Jefferson: Fort Loramie

Lima Central Catholic at Columbus Grove: Columbus Grove

TCL

Lima Sr. at Toledo Scott: Lima Sr.

WBL

Bath at Wapakoneta: Wapakoneta

Ottawa-Glandorf at Shawnee: Ottawa-Glandorf

St. Marys Memorial at Elida: St. Marys Memorial