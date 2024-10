Accident knocks out power in Venedocia

VW independent staff

VENEDOCIA — AEP Ohio customers in Venedocia were without electricity for about 3.5 hours Tuesday night, after a farm vehicle accidentally damaged equipment along Main St. in the village.

According to an AEP Ohio spokeperson, the outage occurred at 6:26 p.m. and power was restored by 10:54 p.m.