Local Democrats meet…

Van Wert County Democrats gathered for the party’s bi-annual banquet Tuesday evening. The event was held at Fairway Grill and about 160 people were in attendance. Speakers included Magdalene Markward (pictured above), who’s running for the 82nd District Ohio House Seat; Congressional candidate Keith Mundy; Ohio Board of Education candidate Kristie Reighard, and Shelby County Democratic Chairman Chris Gibbs, who was speaking for Sherrod Brown. Photos submitted