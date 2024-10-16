Three men appear in local court

VW independent staff

Three criminal hearings were held in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court on Wednesday. Judge Martin Burchfield presided over each of the hearings.

Sentencing

Eric Hohman, 35, of Van Wert, was sentenced to 72 months prison with credit for 345 days already served for failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, a third degree felony, and probation violation on former charges of grand theft (three counts, fourth degree felonies), and two counts of forgery, fifth degree felonies. He was also ordered to pay court costs.

Arraignment

Milo Holt Jr., of Van Wert, entered a not guilty plea to felonious assault, a third degree felony; possession of heroin, a fifth degree felony, and possession of a fentanyl related compound, a fifth degree felony. He was released on surety bond with a no-contact order. A pre-trial conference was scheduled for 8:30 a.m. November 6.

Plea change

Steven Johnson, 31, of Columbus Grove, changed his plea to guilty to theft, a fifth degree felony. Sentencing was scheduled for 9 a.m. November 12.