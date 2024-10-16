VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 10/15/2024

Tuesday October 15, 2024

6:05 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Reidenbaugh Road in Harrison Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

8:41 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on South Street in the Village of Willshire for a report of a burglary and theft.

11:15 a.m. – Deputies assisted with a funeral escort from the City of Van Wert to Woodlawn Cemetery in Liberty Township.

12:10 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Brodnix Road in York Township for a report of a runaway juvenile. The juvenile returned to the residence.

2:45 p.m. – Deputies assisted with a funeral escort from the City of Van Wert to Convoy I.O.O.F. Cemetery in Tully Township.

2:18 p.m. – Deputies responded to the Van Wert County Annex on Main Street in the City of Van Wert for a report of suspicious activity. A male subject was located and was charged with three second degree misdemeanors: possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of drug abuse instruments, and obstructing official business. John Vincent Snavley, 58, of Lima was taken into custody and was transported to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility. The incident remains under investigation.

2:30 p.m. – Dispatched Spencerville EMS to a residence on Monticello Spencerville Road in Jennings Township for a subject who had fallen.

3:06 p.m. – Deputies spoke with a motorist for a report in reference to an item falling off another vehicle that he struck on U.S. 224 in Pleasant Township.

3:15 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 127 in Hoaglin Township to assist a disabled motorist.

5:31 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Tyler Street in the Village of Middle Point for a report of open door.

6:27 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Main Street in the Village of Venedocia for a report of a motor vehicle crash. A John Deere X9 1100 combine pulling a header cart with a combine head on it, driven by Brock Profit of Van Wert was turning north on to Main Street from Plum Street in Venedocia. The combine head sitting on the header cart then struck a guy wire on the west side of the road connected to a power pole. The guy wire had some minor damage, and the power pole had some minor damage. AEP was on scene to shut off the power and to make repairs to the damaged power pole.

6:54 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Ohio 709 in Liberty Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

7:35 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point Fire to an area of Convoy Road in Jackson Township for a report of a skid loader on fire in a field.