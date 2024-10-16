Wednesday roundup: volleyball, soccer

VW independent sports

Volleyball

Crestview 3 Parkway 1

ST. HENRY — In a matchup of state-ranked teams, No. 9 Crestview dropped the first set but rallied to defeat No. 12 Parkway 25-27, 25-12, 25-12, 25-23 in the Division VI sectionals finals at St. Henry on Wednesday.

Ellie Kline had 24 digs, Kaci Gregory added 18 and Emily Lichtle had 15. Lichtle also had 37 assists, Adelyn Figley had 21 kills and Gregory added 11 kills.

Crestview (19-4), the No. 3 seed, will face No. 2 seed St. Henry in the district semifinals at Van Wert at 7:30 p.m. Monday.

Marion Local 3 Lincolnview 0

COLDWATER — No. 4 seed Marion Local, ranked No. 6 in the state, defeated No. 6 seed Lincolnview in straight sets, 25-19, 25-22, 25-15 in the Division VI sectional finals at Coldwater Wednesday night.

Lincolnview finished the season 17-7 (5-2 NWC).

Soccer

Bath 14 Van Wert 0

LIMA — No. 3 seed Bath ended No. 7 seed Van Wert’s season with a 14-0 victory in the Division IV sectional finals at Bath on Wednesday.

Bath will face No. 2 seed St. Marys Memorial in the district semifinals at Ottawa-Glandorf next Wednesday.