Bronze Star presented to area man

VW independent staff/submitted information

Congressman Bob Latta (R-OH5) was in the area on Tuesday to present Paulding County Veteran William Young with a Bronze Star for his meritorious service in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. Young served as one of the members of the ‘B’ Company, 720th Military Police Battalion, Military Police Brigade.

The Bronze Star awarded to Young is part of a larger effort by Latta’s office, spearheaded by a group of the members of the ‘B’ Company in their appeal to obtain the Combat Infantry Badge (CIB) to recognize their service during the Vietnam War. After Latta worked alongside the veterans, the Department of the Army concluded the men of ‘B’ Company performed actions essential to the success of the entire 720th MP Battalion during the Vietnam War, and they were recognized with Bronze Stars for their service.

Congressman Bob Latta presents a Bronze Star to William Young. Photo submitted

Last year, Latta held a ceremony in the U.S. Capitol for 35 Vietnam Veterans to receive their Bronze Stars. To date, 74 Bronze Stars have been awarded to the men of ‘B’ Company.

“It was a true honor to present a Bronze Star to Mr. William Young, a Paulding County resident, who honorably served our great nation in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War,” Latta said. “Mr. Young was trained to be a Military Policeman (MP) but when he arrived in Vietnam, his unit became part of the Bushwhackers whose duties included heading into the jungle to interdict North Vietnamese and Viet Cong troops. And since they were MPs, the Army would not issue them the Combat Infantry Badge. I was pleased to work with the veterans to make sure they received the recognition they deserve – the Bronze Star.”

“We are forever grateful and indebted to our service members for serving and sacrificing for our people and country,” he added.

Three years ago, Latta received a copy of a book written by Robert Bogison, entitled Up “Close & Personal” that detailed the service and history of ‘B’ Company, 720th Military Police Battalion, 18th Military Police Brigade during the Vietnam War.

The book came with a letter appealing for assistance with their effort to obtain the Combat Infantry Badge (CIB) to recognize their unique service during the Vietnam War. While they were classified as Military Police during their service, the Battalion unofficially performed infantry missions on the front lines.

After contacting the U.S. Department of Defense and the Department of the Army to inquire as to the possibility of the group receiving the CIB recognition, officials within the Defense Department undertook an extensive search at multiple personnel records facilities to locate official documentation that could back up claims that the company performed infantry actions. The veterans group also provided documentation for the Army to consider.

After the Department of the Army concluded ‘B’ Company performed actions essential to the success of the entire 720th MP Battalion during the Vietnam War, it was announced these individuals would be recognized with Bronze Stars for their service.

Latta also stopped at the offices of WKSD/WERT and the VW independent. Check Saturday’s News page for more details.