Connie R. Klinger, 81, of Convoy passed away Wednesday morning, October 16, 2024, at The Meadows of Delphos.

She was born on May 26, 1943 in Van Wert the daughter Charles Franklin Thatcher and Mary A. (Hamman) Thatcher, who both preceded her in death. On February 15, 1964, she married Gayle H. Klinger who survives in Delphos.

Connie is survived by three sons, John (Karen) Klinger of O’Fallon, Illinois, Mark (Cyndi) Klinger of Las Vegas, Nevada and Tim Klinger of Las Vegas; six grandchildren, Jakob (Disha) Klinger, Jonathan (Brittney) Klinger, Elyse (Ryan) Inbody, Mikenna Klinger, Ashlyn Klinger and Kamryn Klinger; two great-grandchildren, Theodore Klinger and Caroline Inbody; two brothers, David Thatcher of Lexington, Kentucky and Ben (Beth) Thatcher of Van Wert, and one sister, Nancy Frantom of Van Wert.

She worked for Central Mutual Insurance Company in the underwriting department. Connie was a member of the Emanuel Lutheran Church of Van Wert, a member of the Ladies Aid and LWML.

Services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, October 22, at Emmanuel Lutheran Church of Van Wert with Rev. Thomas Chamberlain officiating. Calling hours will be held from 10 a.m. until time of services on Tuesday. Interment will be at 1 p.m. at I. O. O. F. Cemetery in Convoy.

Pallbearers honoring Connie are Jakob Klinger, Jonathan Klinger, Ryan Inbody, Dustin Poling, Colby Hirn and Troy Robertson.

Preferred memorials: the Emmanuel Lutheran Church.

