The Crestview Honor Society inducted 19 new members on Sunday, October 13, during a ceremony held at the school. The current membership, along with inductees and parents, heard from Crestview alumnus Steven Rickard as the guest speaker. New members include (Row 1, left to right): Kenzie Heffner, Anna Gardner, Rachel Hedden, Dakota Thornell, Rain Risley, Jacob Heth, Brentyn Rodriguez, Jacob Schumm, Violet Dirr, Javyn Craft, and Leah Sowers. (Row 2): Caroline Marks, Payton Hoffman, Natalie Burk, Makinzee Williamson, Lulu Ross, Emma Marquardt, and Emily Lichtle. Photo submitted