Deputies to start wearing body cameras

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

The Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office will soon join the Van Wert Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol and the Van Wert Police Department in wearing body cameras.

Sheriff Tom Riggenbach told the Lincolnview Local Schools Board of Education Thursday night that his department is implementing a body cam program, which should be up and running by November 1. All deputies, including the School Resource Officer at Lincolnview, Sam Brummett, will wear body cams. He also said all deputies have completed training on the devices and on policy.

Sheriff Tom Riggenbach talks about deputies wearing body cameras. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent

“The policy spells out different things where they are required to utilize the body camera,” Riggenbach said. “They would make notification to the people in the room, in the area that the body camera is on and that they are being recorded. It’s obviously something that’s very new for our office, which makes it very new for Lincolnview.”

“I think it’ll be good for everybody involved,” he continued. “I think it will help us in a number ways.”

Riggenbach added that for the most part, a body cam won’t be used in the school and he added when it is used, it can be considered a de-escalation tool.

Before talking about body cams, Riggenbach and the board met in executive session for 45 minutes to discuss safety protocols.

During his monthly report to the board, Superintendent Jeff Snyder noted next week is School Bus Safety Week.

“Slow down and stop for buses,” he said. “We have cameras on our buses and we can take pictures of people going by the buses. We will share that with our school resource officer and they’ll take it from there.

He also said some of this winter’s home bowling matches will be played in Delphos along with Olympic Lanes, and he said various items no longer used or needed by the district will be sold at auction from 4-6 p.m. on Thursday, October 31, at the bus barn.

The board also heard from coaches Brett Hammons, Kyle Williams and Kevin Longstreth, who requested that athletics be allowed on certain federal holidays, namely Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Presidents Day and Memorial Day if needed. Often times, a tournament game is played the day after Presidents Day and/or Memorial Day. Current Lincolnview policy allows Snyder to decide if practices may be held on those days. The board is expected to consider a formal policy change at next month’s meeting.

The agenda itself was rather light. Board members approved temporary appropriations for fiscal year 2025, a contract with Clint Myers Excavating for snow removal for the current school year and a shared services agreement with Therapy Solutions. Macie Pugh was approved as a student latchkey assistant and the board hired Jeffery Castle as a custodian.

The board accepted a $1,200 donation from the Van Wert Service Club to benefit the Lincolnview summer speech program.

At the end of the meeting, the board went back into executive session to discuss employment and compensation but outside of adjournment, no action was taken.

The next meeting of the Lincolnview Local Schools Board of Education will be at 6 p.m. Wednesday, November 20, in the Neubrecht Lecture Hall.