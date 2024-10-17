Ghost of H. A. Eggerss spotted at downtown stadium?

Here is just a small sample of the lineup of items available at the Rotary Auction on Saturday, October 26. Proceeds from the auction will go to Eggerss Stadium renovation efforts. Photos submitted

VW independent staff/submitted information

With Halloween fast approaching, scenes of witches, goblins, and devilish creatures are becoming more abundant as locals decorate for the October event. Drive down any street and you are bound to see some evidence of what is to come later this month.

Rumor has it that the downtown Van Wert stadium may be haunted. With the renovation in full swing, some say they have spotted a shadowy figure lurking through the concrete structure late at night. Many believe this is the ghost of H. A. Eggerss closely watching over the work being done. But those who have witnessed this phenomenon say the image they have seen has a big friendly grin on his face. The face reminds them of something like Casper the Friendly Ghost. Apparently H.A. Eggerss is well pleased with the progress and quality he has observed.

Whether any of this is true or not, the Ghost of Eggerss is expected to show up at the Rotary Charity Auction that will directly benefit the Eggerss Stadium renovation project. The Van Wert Rotary Club has generously agreed that proceeds from their annual auction will go directly to stadium renovation efforts.

The event will take place on Saturday, October 26 beginning at 6:30 p.m. It will be held at the Junior Fair Building at the Van Wert County Fairgrounds, starting with dinner catered by Willow Bend Country Club. Tickets are $40 each or $75 per couple.

Tickets are available from any Rotary Club member. For anyone who is unable to attend, absentee bidding will be available as well.

There is an amazing lineup of live and silent auction items all the way from a week in St. Maarten to OSU/Indiana football tickets to a VIP dining experience at the Brumback Library to a legends signed football. These are only a few of the over 100 items that will be available on the night of October 26. There is literally something for everyone.

For a complete list of items available, contact John White at 419.203.1217.