Gregory A. Bennett

Gregory A. Bennett, 70, of Ohio City, passed away Wednesday evening, October 16, 2024, at Parkview Regional Medical Center of Fort Wayne.

He was born on August 5, 1954, in Van Wert, Ohio the son of Max W. Bennett and Dorothy J. (Mottinger) Bennett, who both preceded him in death. On October 13, 1979, he married Susan A. (Courtney) Bennett and she survives.

Gregory Bennett

Greg is also survived by two children, Chad (Jackie) Bennett of Convoy and Marie Bennett of Ohio City; five grandchildren, Emberlee, Makayla, Adam, Natalie and Alec; his best friend, Hank the dog; two brothers-in-law, Stan Courtney and Stuart (Jacque) Courtney; three sisters-in-law, Sharon (Doug) Schaadt, Sheryl Carr and Sid (Kelly) Taylor, along with several cousins.

He was a 1972 graduate of Ohio City-Liberty High School and had worked at Ayers Mechanical Group as a licensed plumber.

Greg was preceded in death by his parents and a brother-in-law, Jim Carr.

Services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, October 19, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home, Van Wert, with Pastor Randy Bevington officiating. Calling hours will be held from 11a.m. until time of services at 2 p.m. Saturday. Interment will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery of Ohio City.

Preferred memorials: the Ohio City Fire & EMS Department.

Online condolences maybe expressed on the Tribute Wall at cowanfuneralhome.com.