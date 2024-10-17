Lincolnview selling hoops season tickets

Submitted information

Reserved seat/season tickets for Lincolnview boys’ JV/varsity basketball games for those who had seats in 2023-24 will be sold in the Neubrecht Lecture Hall (first door to the left after entering main high school entrance) on the following dates:

October 28, 5-6 p.m. – reserved seat season ticket holders whose last name begins with A-K and 6-7 p.m. for reserved seat season ticket holders whose last name begins with L-Z.

November 4, 5-6 p.m. – reserved seat season ticket holders who wish to make seat changes followed by fans who wish to purchase reserved seat season tickets for the first time.

All seats/tickets are $68. Checks should be made out prior to attending to help expedite processing the tickets. Make all checks payable to Lincolnview Athletic Department. If you cannot purchase your tickets on the assigned date and time, you can stop in the high school office during school hours between October 28 and November 4.

If you are not purchasing your seats for the upcoming season, contact Greg Leeth, Alison Hammons or Kay Mohr by calling 419.968.2214 or emailing one of them at gleeth@lvlancers.com, ahammons@lvlancers.com, kmohr@lvlancers.com.