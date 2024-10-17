NSCC opens registration for spring classes

VW independent staff/submitted information

Officials at the Van Wert campus of Northwest State Community College have announced the opening of registration for the spring, 2025 semester. Until the Van Wert campus is fully operational, NSCC has again partnered with OhioHealth Van Wert Hospital to host courses starting in January, 2025. Classes are scheduled to be held in an 8-week hybrid format (1.5 hours of face-to-face lecture with online assignments) during the week.

NSCC’s on-site class offerings allow students to enter several career pathways – business, computer systems, industrial tech, and bachelor’s bound (i.e. those looking to ultimately transfer to a four-year university). Classes are available for all student groups, including traditional aged college students, non-traditional/part-time students, students looking to transfer credit back to their home university, workforce development and upskilling, and college credit plus/dual enrollment.

More information can be found at https://northweststate.edu/vanwert. Potential students can review all academic divisions, ask admissions questions, review financial aid and scholarship information, and apply for admission. More information on courses and the Van Wert campus can be found at https://northweststate.edu/vanwert. Course questions can be directed to Dr. Jon Tomlinson by emailing jtomlinson@northweststate.edu, or visiting NSCC’s storefront at 122 N. Washington St., Van Wert. Anyone with enrollment questions should email Rachel Verville at rverville@northweststate.edu.