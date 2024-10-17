Schedule set for state title games
Submitted information
COLUMBUS — The Ohio High School Athletic Association has announced the schedule and ticket details for the football state championship games December 5-7 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton.
2024 OHSAA football state championships schedule
- Thursday, December 5 – Division II at 7 p.m.
- Friday, December 6 – Division VII at 10:30 a.m.
- Friday, December 6 – Division III at 3 p.m.
- Friday, December 6 – Division I at 7:30 p.m.
- Saturday, December 7 – Division VI at 10:30 a.m.
- Saturday, December 7 – Division V at 3 p.m.
- Saturday, December 7 – Division IV at 7:30 p.m.
