Update: recycling services to resume

VW independent staff

The equipment at the Van Wert County Solid Waste Management District has been fixed, therefore the drive-thru will accept all items as usual starting on Friday, October 18. The drive-thru will also be open from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday October 19.

Curbside pickup will not resume until Monday, October 21. This is due to the SWMD’s main truck being in the shop because of an accident that occurred earlier this month. The backup truck is also being repaired this week.