VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 10/16/2024

Wednesday October 16, 2024

7:09 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Tyler Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

9:15 a.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert County Common Pleas Court for theft, and breaking and entering, both fifth degree felony charges. Steven Eugene Johnson, 30, of Columbus Grove is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

10:45 a.m. – Deputies assisted with a funeral escort from the City of Van Wert to Ridge Cemetery.

12:04 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Sands Road in York Township for a complaint of a stray dog. The dog was transported to the Van Wert County Humane Society.

1:10 p.m. – Dispatched Scott Fire to an area of Scott Road in Union Township for a report of a combine fire.

1:54 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township for a complaint of two stray dogs. Both dogs were captured and transported to the Van Wert County Humane Society.

2:00 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Washington Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

2:04 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Anderson Avenue in the City of Van Wert for a complaint of a loose dog.

2:10 p.m. – Dispatched Wren and Ohio City EMS to a residence on Green Street in the Village of Willshire for a subject with chest pain.

2:48 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township for a complaint of a loose dog. The dog was claimed by the owner.

3:02 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location on Washington Street in the City of Van Wert for a subject who had fallen.

5:06 p.m. – Deputies along with Wren and Van Wert EMS responded to a location on Ohio 49 in the Village of Wren for a report of a unresponsive subject.

6:51 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on State Route 81 in Willshire Township to standby as a peace officer.

7:27 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of David Street in the City of Van Wert for a complaint of two stray dogs.

8:30 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 637 in Hoaglin Township for a motor vehicle crash involving a deer. No injuries were reported.

9:54 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township to assist with a dog the owner was unable to control.

11:38 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of George Street in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police Department.