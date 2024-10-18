Doris Ilene Price

Doris Ilene Price, of Venedocia, passed away on Thursday, October 17, 2024, at home.

She was born on January 30, 1937, in Van Wert County, to Palmer and Margaret (Jones) Davies, who both preceded her in death.

Doris graduated from York High School in Jonestown, Ohio in 1955. She married Paul E. Price on September 8, 1956; they raised four sons together, Paul Brent Price, Doug (Francis) Price, Tim Price and Eric (Machell) Price; she had seven grandchildren, (Amber Price, Kim (Jeremy) Ebel, Amy Jason) Bromberg, Kevin (Kristen) Price, Kurt (Trista) Price, Paige Kelley and Allie (Tyler) Harris) and also were blessed with nine great-grandchildren, (Brianna Ebel, Landon Price, Dane Ebel, Jackson Dunlap, Ashlyn Price, Holden Price, Carter Dunlap, Tinley Price and Kollins Price).

She worked at Merit Shoe Store and later was the postmaster at the Venedocia Post Office. Doris was a proud member of Salem Presbyterian Church and served on the Women’s Association Board and sang in many of their choirs.

She was extremely proud of her Welsh Heritage and was blessed with a beautiful soprano voice and enjoyed singing. Along with her husband she saw countless basketball, softball, baseball abd volleyball games, cheering on her sons, granddaughters, grandsons, great-grandsons and great-granddaughters. She enjoyed helping run the Venedocia Ballpark and helped serve in the concession stand there for decades. She adored and loved spending time with her family and friends.

In addition to her parents, Doris was preceded in death by her brother, Reese Davies; sisters-in-law, Ellen Mollenkopf, Ruth Price, Mary Jane Price and Eileen Lucier. Many of her proud family survive her.

There will be private services for the family at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, preferred memorials: Salem Presbyterian Church.