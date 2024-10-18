VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 10/17/2024

Thursday October 17, 2024

6:12 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 81 in Liberty Township for a complaint of reckless driving.

7:33 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Rogers Road in Ridge Township to check an open line 911 call.

8:46 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Shannon Street in the City of Van Wert for a loose dog.

8:59 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Wren Landeck Road in Willshire Township for a report of a disabled semi-truck in the roadway.

12:06 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Lincoln Highway in Washington Township for a complaint of a subject trespassing on private property.

1:00 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert County Common Pleas Court for a Bond Violation. James Lloyd King, 55, of Mercer County is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

1:34 p.m. – Dispatched Ohio City Fire for mutual aid with Mercer County for a structure fire on River Trail Road.

3:40 p.m. – Deputies along with Middle Point EMS responded to a residence on Bebb Street in the Village of Venedocia for a report of finding a subject deceased. No foul play is suspected.

6:13 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lincoln Highway to contact a resident for the Van Wert Police Department.

6:34 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township for a complaint of telecommunications harassment.

9:11 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Carmean Street in the Village of Ohio City for a complaint of theft.