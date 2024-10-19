Down 21, Cougars pull off stunning win

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports

KENTON – Van Wert roared back from a 38-17 fourth quarter deficit to edge Kenton 45-44 in a Western Buckeye League thriller at Robinson Field on Friday. It was Kenton’s fifth loss by a touchdown or less this season.

Briston Wise tied the game 44-44 with a 1-yard touchdown run with 2:19 left in the game and Griffin McCracken converted the extra point to put the Cougars (4-5, 3-5 WBL) ahead 45-44.

The Wildcats (1-8, 1-7 WBL) appeared to have the game in hand multiple times and needed a couple first downs to run the clock out, but ended up fumbling and losing the game but instead, a culmination of late-game mistakes led to Van Wert’s stunning win.

“This game was very much like our season, a lot of highs and lows but through it all our guys stayed focused, stayed together as a team and continued to play hard,” Van Wert head coach Keith Recker said. “Down 21 with 10 minutes left, our guys didn’t flinch, they stayed the course.”

“We had a two-score lead in the fourth then they scored and we were able to answer to go up 13,” Kenton coach Zach Turner said. “We had two bad turnovers that gave them some momentum.”

Kenton outgained Van Wert 516-461 but the late turnovers swung the game in favor of the Cougars.

The Cougars opened a 14-0 lead in the first half, with Wise scoring from the Kenton 2-yard line in the first quarter. Wise then bolted in from the 19 in the second quarter and it appeared Van Wert was off to the races.

Kenton’s offense finally got going in the second quarter. Korbin Johnston lobbed a pass over a Van Wert defender to Zayne Perkins for 27 yards to get the wheels turning. Kleman-Beazley plunged for a 3-yard rushing score with 8:19 left in the second quarter. Senior kicker Steven Piper’s extra point split the uprights to narrow the lead to 14-7.

Leter in the second quarter, Johnston connected with Maddux McFarlin for a 9-yard touchdown and Piper’s extra point was good to tie it up at 14-14 with 5:34 left in the second quarter.

Van Wert and Kenton’s defenses both held up to force punts, with the Wildcats downing the Cougars at their own 1 late in the first half.

Kleman-Beazley tackled Wise in his own end zone for a safety with 1:04 remaining in the first half and the Wildcats went into the break with a slim 16-14 lead despite trailing much of the way up until that point.

Perkins reeled in a 25-yard pass from Johnston on the first play of the second half. Kenton turned it over on downs after failing to get another first down on the drive.

Xavier Kelly got the Cougars down to the Kenton 5 with a 30-yard run. The Cougars had to settle for a 25-yard field goal by McCracken and they surged ahead 17-16 with 7:57 left in the third quarter.

Kenton had an answer. Perkins got open for a 34-yard catch to the Van Wert 19. Hommel got in front of a Cougar defender for a 19-yard receiving TD moments later. McFarlin ran the 2-pointer in on a trick play to extend it to 24-17 with 5:17 to go in the third quarter.

Hommel intercepted Wise on the ensuing Van Wert drive.

Johnston hit junior wide receiver Blaine Bushong for 17 yards down to the Van Wert 20 and then found McFarlin in front of the front left pylon for an 18-yard TD. Piper’s extra point bumped Kenton’s lead to 31-17 with 2:50 left in the third quarter.

Van Wert faced a third-and-29 then punted after picking up 16 yards to give Kenton the ball at its own 25 with less than a minute left in the third quarter.

Kenton scored on the first play of the fourth quarter as Johnston hit Perkins for a wide-open 62-yard TD down the middle of the field. Piper’s extra point ballooned it to 38-17 with 11:48 to play.

Wise’s shovel toss to Nate Gearhart for an 8-yard touchdown with 10:32 left in the game. McCracken’s extra point shortened Kenton’s lead to 38-24.

The Cougars pried the ball out of Kleman-Beazley’s hands and fell on it at the Kenton 39 with 9:03 on the clock.

Wise rolled out and completed a pass to Kelly, who took it the last 15 yards to the house with 8:48 left. McCracken’s extra point was good to cut Kenton’s lead to 38-31.

Perkins helped the Wildcats counter with a 13-yard catch then moved Kenton further into Cougar territory with a huge catch for 14 yards on 3rd-and-7.

Kleman-Beazley bursted through a gap for a 9-yard rushing touchdown with 5:08 to play. Piper’s extra point missed, leaving it at 44-31.

The Cougars didn’t waste much time with Kelly plowing his way in on a two-yard run with 3:21 left. McCracken booted it through again to curtail it to 44-38.

Kenton junior defensive lineman Junior Wright recovered the onside kick at the Kenton 47.

The Wildcats needed just a couple first downs to run the rest of the clock out, but Johnston fumbled and Van Wert recovered it.

Wise clutched up and got the Cougars to the Kenton 1 with an 11-yard scramble. He powered his way in on the following play at the 2:19 mark. McCracken delivered the go-ahead extra point to give Van Wert the 45-44 lead.

Perkins made three catches to get Kenton to the Van Wert 32. Johnston missed an open McFarlin for what would have been a walk-in score.

Kelly picked off Johnston on a shot to the end zone that was intended for McFarlin. Kelly fell down at his own 1 with 39.3 seconds left.

The Cougars managed to do what Kenton wasn’t able to do and ran out the rest of the clock for the win.

Wise went 20-of through the air for 240 yards, two TDs and one interception. He rushed for 90 yards and two scores on 17 attempts.

“Briston moved our offense up and down the field with multiple receivers making big plays,” Recker said.

Johnston completed 25-of-41 (61 percent) of his passes for 382 yards, four touchdowns and one interception. He also ran for 66 yards on 17 carries.

Perkins finished with a game-best 239 receiving yards and one touchdown on 11 catches. McFarlin made five catches for 66 yards and two scores. Hommel had eight catches for 50 yards and a touchdown.

Van Wert’s regular season finale will be at home vs. Elida on Friday.

Editor’s note: Kenton Times Sports Editor Sean Blevins contributed to this story.