Football Friday Scoreboard: Week No. 9
Here are final scores of area high school football games played on Friday, October 18. The list includes Marion Local’s 57th consecutive win (regular season and playoffs), which ties the state record currently held by Delphos St. John’s.
GMC
Antwerp 33 Ayersville 28
Edgerton 27 Hicksville 20
Fairview 34 Wayne Trace 20
Tinora 21 Paulding 18
MAC
Anna 49 Fort Recovery 6
Coldwater 52 Versailles 14
Delphos St. John’s 40 Parkway 21
Marion Local 21 Minster 0
St. Henry 21 New Bremen 14
NWC
Bluffton 43 Allen East 7
Columbus Grove 28 Lima Central Catholic 20
Crestview 42 Spencerville 13
Fort Loramie 61 Delphos Jefferson 6
TCL
Lima Sr. 49 Scott 0
WBL
Celina 28 Defiance 6
Ottawa-Glandorf 21 Shawnee 14
St. Marys Memorial 52 Elida 31
Van Wert 45 Kenton 44
Wapakoneta 48 Bath 20
