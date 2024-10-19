Football Friday Scoreboard: Week No. 9

VW independent sports

Here are final scores of area high school football games played on Friday, October 18. The list includes Marion Local’s 57th consecutive win (regular season and playoffs), which ties the state record currently held by Delphos St. John’s.

GMC

Antwerp 33 Ayersville 28

Edgerton 27 Hicksville 20

Fairview 34 Wayne Trace 20

Tinora 21 Paulding 18

MAC

Anna 49 Fort Recovery 6

Coldwater 52 Versailles 14

Delphos St. John’s 40 Parkway 21

Marion Local 21 Minster 0

St. Henry 21 New Bremen 14

NWC

Bluffton 43 Allen East 7

Columbus Grove 28 Lima Central Catholic 20

Crestview 42 Spencerville 13

Fort Loramie 61 Delphos Jefferson 6

TCL

Lima Sr. 49 Scott 0

WBL

Celina 28 Defiance 6

Ottawa-Glandorf 21 Shawnee 14

St. Marys Memorial 52 Elida 31

Van Wert 45 Kenton 44

Wapakoneta 48 Bath 20