Leeth has big night, Knights roll

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports

SPENCERVILLE — Crestview couldn’t have asked for a better start against Spencerville on Friday. The Knights scored on their first two possessions and went on to defeat the Bearcats 42-13 at Memorial Field.

Along the way, running back Braxton Leeth gashed the Spencerville defense for 238 yards and three touchdowns on 26 carries.

Braxton Leeth ran for 238 yards and three touchdowns. Bob Barnes/Van Wert independent

After receiving the opening kickoff, it took Crestview (4-5, 2-4 NWC) just four plays to score, as Leeth raced in from 10 yards out. After stopping Spencerville (4-5, 2-4 NWC) on downs, the Knights took over at the Bearcat 49 and five plays later, Leeth found the end zone again, this time from the two-yard line, and Hayden Perrott added the second of his six PATs for a 14-0 lead.

“We came out and we executed early on,” Crestview head coach Cole Harting said. “When our running game gets going we’re dangerous and tonight our line blocked extremely well.”

“We made a lot of mistakes – false start penalties, jumping offside, fumbling a couple of times,” Spencerville head coach Kyle Koenig said. “Crestview did a phenomenal job and they had a great game plan on offense. Leeth is a beast at running back – he sees things well and he’s hard to tackle.”

The Knights had a chance to add to the lead late in the first quarter. After forcing a Spencerville fumble, Crestview drove deep into Bearcat territory but a 31-yard field goal attempt by Perrott was off the mark.

The Bearcats caught a break on their next possession, which was extended by a muffed punt by Crestview. Given a second chance, Spencerville capitalized on a 10-yard touchdown pass from Carder Orr to Austin McMichael. It didn’t take long for Crestview to answer though, as the Knights moved 80 yards in six plays and scored on Leeth’s 13-yard run with 6:51 left until halftime, giving the Knights a 28-7 lead. The drive included a 29-yard run by Leeth and a 15-yard completion from Huxley Grose to Perrott, who went on to finish with five receptions for 63 yards.

“We vote on our captains every week and it’s based on our four core values and the one Braxton wins week in and week out is dedication,” Harting said. “He’s dedicated to his team, his school, to himself and he puts the work in all the time.”

Any real hopes of a Spencerville comeback were dashed on the ensuing kickoff, which was fumbled by the Bearcats, which gave Crestview the ball at the Spencerville 28. It took just one play for the Knights to take advantage, as Grose fired a 28-yard touchdown pass to Wren Sheets to extend Crestview’s lead to 28-7.

After stopping Spencerville on downs, the Knights drove to the Bearcat two-yard line but came up a yard short on fourth down with just four seconds left until the break.

Crestview ended the lead to 35-7 just 53 seconds into the third quarter, when Liam Putman intercepted Orr and raced 12 yards for the score.

Both teams saw their next possessions end on downs and it appeared Crestview was going to add to the lead when Isaiah Barton intercepted Orr and sprinted down the sideline for an apparent 97-yard touchdown. However, Crestview was called for a block in the back on the return, which put the ball at the Knight 40-yard line. A 7-play, 60-yard drive ended when Grose rifled an 11-yard touchdown pass to Sheets. Grose went on to finish 11-of-15 for 124 yards and two touchdown, both to Sheets, who had 42 yards on two receptions.

The hosts answered with a 13-yard touchdown run by Keaton Jacobs with 38 seconds left in the game.

Spencerville finished with 195 yards rushing in the game, including 79 yards on 18 carries by Zach Looser. Orr finished 10-of-24 for 75 yards, one touchown and two interceptions. The Bearcats were plagued by four turnovers in the game and the offense was stopped three times on downs.

Isaiah Barton returned an interception 97 yards for a touchdown. Unfortunately, it was wiped out by a penalty. Bob Barnes photo

“We struggled the last couple weeks getting off ot blocks and tackling week and tonight I thought we executed and flew to the ball,” Harting said.

Spencerville’s next game is Friday at Delphos Jefferson. The Knights (4-5, 2-4 NWC) will finish the regular season Friday at Lima Central Catholic.

“They’re a good football team year in and year out,” Harting said of the Thunderbirds. “Hopefully we can come in with the same effort and enthusiasm that we came in tonight with and go over there and have a good season finale.”

Scoring summary

First quarter

CK (10:40) – Braxton Leeth 10-yard run (Hayden Perrott kick)

CK (6:24) – Braxton Leeth 2-yard run (Hayden Perrott kick)

Second quarter

SP (9:19) – Carder Orr 10-yard pass to Austin McMichael (Carder Orr kick)

CK (6:51) – Braxton Leeth 13-yard run (Hayden Perrott kick)

CK (6:37) – Huxley Grose 28-yard pass to Wren Sheets (Hayden Perrott kick)

Third quarter

CK (11:17) – Liam Putman 12-yard interception return (no try attempt)

Fourth quarter

CK ( 7:15) – Huxley Grose 11-yard pass to Wren Sheets (Hayden Perrott kick)

SV (:38) – Ethan Lugabihl 13-yard run (pass failed)